Kyle Tyler News: Scooped up by O's, sent to Triple-A
The Orioles claimed Tyler off waivers from the Phillies on Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Baltimore had an existing opening on its 40-man roster, so no corresponding move was needed to make room for Tyler, a 28-year-old right-hander who will join his eighth different organization since entering the professional ranks in 2018. Tyler had pitched exclusively at the Triple-A level with the Phillies' affiliate in Lehigh Valley this season, accruing a 4.31 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 43:21 K:BB in 62.2 innings. He'll presumably slot into the rotation for Norfolk and could be an option to make starts for Baltimore later in 2025 if injuries continue to test the Orioles' starting depth.
