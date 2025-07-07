Kyle Tyler News: Signs on with White Sox

Tyler agreed to a minor-league contract with Chicago on Monday, per MLB's transactions log.

Tyler chose free agency after being designated for assignment by the Orioles on June 28. He'll presumably report to Triple-A Charlotte after putting pen to paper on his new deal. Tyler owns a 4.19 ERA and 1.46 WHIP with a 46:24 K:BB across 66.2 innings so far this season during stops with Triple-A Norfolk and Lehigh Valley.