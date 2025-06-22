Kyle Wright Injury: Struggles in latest rehab start
Wright (shoulder) allowed four earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three batters over three innings in his rehab start Saturday with Triple-A Omaha.
Wright made his eighth rehab appearance Saturday, and his sixth since resuming activity following a pause due to shoulder fatigue. After tossing four scoreless innings in his previous outing with Omaha last Sunday, the right-hander struggled this time out, battling command issues and surrendering a home run. With his 30-day rehab window set to expire Tuesday, Kansas City will have to activate him soon. However, Wright hasn't pitched in the majors since 2023 with Atlanta, lacks a clear path to a rotation spot and hasn't thrown more than four innings in any rehab outing, all of which suggests that he's ticketed for a long-relief role with the Royals if he isn't optioned to Triple-A once he's reinstated from the 15-day injured list.