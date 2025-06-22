Menu
Kyle Wright headshot

Kyle Wright Injury: Struggles in rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 22, 2025

Wright (shoulder) allowed four runs on four hits and three walks over three innings in Saturday's rehab start with Triple-A Omaha. He struck out three.

Wright made his eighth rehab appearance Saturday -- his sixth since resuming activity following a pause due to shoulder fatigue. After tossing four scoreless innings in his previous outing June 15, the right-hander struggled this time out, battling command issues and surrendering a home run. With his 30-day rehab window set to expire June 24, Kansas City will likely activate him soon. However, Wright hasn't pitched in the majors since 2023 with Atlanta, lacks a clear path to a rotation spot and hasn't thrown more than four innings in any rehab outing.

Kyle Wright
Kansas City Royals
