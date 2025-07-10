Kyren Paris Injury: Lands on minor-league IL

Paris (undisclosed) was placed on Triple-A Salt Lake's 7-day injured list Tuesday, Jared Tims of Talkin' Halos reports.

Paris was hurt while attempting to make a diving catch in the outfield July 3, and he hadn't returned to action before he landed on the injured list Tuesday. The nature of his injury hasn't been announced, nor is it clear how long he's expected to be out. Paris was red-hot for the Angels to begin the season but faded after mid-April and was sent down to Salt Lake in late May. He had been heating up in the minors prior to getting hurt, going 8-for-19 with two homers over his previous five games.