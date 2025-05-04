Kyren Paris News: Showing signs of life at plate
Paris went 1-for-3 with two RBI in a 5-2 win against Detroit on Saturday.
Paris plated a pair of runs with a sixth-inning single for his first RBI since April 9 -- a span of 18 games. After a scorching start to the season, the infielder/outfielder went into a major funk, batting just .111 with a 48.3 percent strikeout rate during that aforementioned 18-game stretch. Paris has shown small signs of emerging from the slump over his past two contests, going 2-for-6 with a double, though he's struck out three times. Despite the rough stretch, Paris has managed to hold onto a near-everyday spot in the Angels' lineup, but it remains to be seen whether his role will change when Yoan Moncada (thumb) is ready to return from the injured list.
