Kyren Paris News: Strengthens case for roster spot

Paris went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs and four RBI in Monday's Cactus League win over Arizona.

Paris doubled home a run in the second inning and cleared the bases with a three-run double in the ninth. The 23-year-old struggled mightily during stints in the majors each of the past two seasons, slashing a collective .100/.214/.165 with a 32.4 percent strikeout rate over 105 plate appearances. However, Paris worked on his swing mechanics during the offseason, and the results have been promising during the exhibition slate. He leads the Angels with 12 RBI during spring play and is slashing .364/.432/.697 with two home runs, 11 runs and three stolen bases. Paris has a chance of breaking camp with the big club, as Los Angeles will need to lean upon its infield depth early with Zach Neto (shoulder) expected to begin the campaign on the IL and Yoan Moncada (thumb) uncertain to be ready for Opening Day.