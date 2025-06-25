LaMonte Wade News: Claims strong-side platoon role

Wade will start in right field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

After signing with the Angels and getting added to the 26-man active roster June 10, Wade played sparingly over his first week and a half with the team, but he's since moved into a strong-side platoon role in the corner outfield after Jorge Soler (back) landed on the shelf. Wade -- who has gone 4-for-23 with one stolen base, three runs and a 1:10 BB:K since joining the Halos -- will pick up his fifth start in six games Wednesday.