LaMonte Wade News: Resting with lefty on mound
Wade is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.
The left-handed-hitting Wade will hit the bench for the series finale while the Nationals send southpaw Mitchell Parker to the hill. Wade had been included in the lineup in each the Angels' last six games -- five of which came against right-handed pitchers -- and went 4-for-19 with three walks, one stolen base and four runs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now