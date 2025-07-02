Menu
Landen Roupp News: Falls off late

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 2, 2025

Roupp didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against Arizona, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks over four-plus innings. He struck out four.

Roupp held the Diamondbacks scoreless through four innings, but he was promptly pulled before logging an out in the fifth frame. He yielded a leadoff homer, back-to-back walks and then a single, leaving the bases loaded for Erik Miller. Roupp has been excellent since being tagged for six runs in 1.2 innings during a June 14 start against the Dodgers, boasting a 1.17 ERA and a 15:9 K:BB in 15.1 innings across three starts since. He's scheduled to face the Phillies next time out.

Landen Roupp
San Francisco Giants
