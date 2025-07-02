Landen Roupp News: Falls off late

Roupp didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against Arizona, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks over four-plus innings. He struck out four.

Roupp held the Diamondbacks scoreless through four innings, but he was promptly pulled before logging an out in the fifth frame. He yielded a leadoff homer, back-to-back walks and then a single, leaving the bases loaded for Erik Miller. Roupp has been excellent since being tagged for six runs in 1.2 innings during a June 14 start against the Dodgers, boasting a 1.17 ERA and a 15:9 K:BB in 15.1 innings across three starts since. He's scheduled to face the Phillies next time out.