Landen Roupp headshot

Landen Roupp News: Goes six scoreless in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 21, 2025

Roupp (5-5) earned the win against the Red Sox on Saturday, allowing three hits and three walks with seven strikeouts over six scoreless innings.

Roupp threw 56 of 90 pitches for strikes and generated 13 whiffs, including nine with his curveball. It was a nice rebound after the 26-year-old gave up six runs against the Dodgers in his previous outing June 14, and he's now delivered at least six scoreless frames in four separate starts this season. He'll carry a 3.67 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 70:32 K:BB across 76 innings into a road matchup with the White Sox next weekend.

Landen Roupp
San Francisco Giants
