Landon Harmon News: Falls to third round

The Nationals have selected Harmon with the 80th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Harmon has a lithe, athletic 6-foot-5 frame and a fast arm that has produced upper-90s fastballs this spring for his high school in Mississippi. His fastball sits in the mid-90s and it's easy to dream on him developing a 70- or even 80-grade fastball in four or five years as he fills out his 190-pound frame. There isn't a lot of effort in Harmon's delivery and he has thrown enough strikes as an amateur, especially for a pitcher his size. His second-best pitch is a slider that varies in shape and velocity, and perhaps his top order of business early on will be to refine his secondary offerings with pro instruction. The sky is the limit for Harmon, but there will be plenty of development needed to achieve his ceiling as a frontline starter, and the risks with prep righties who throw this hard are well documented.