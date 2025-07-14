Menu
Landon Hodge News: First pick of Day 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 14, 2025

The White Sox have selected Hodge with the 106th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Hodge is a lefty-hitting prep catcher from California. At 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, there's a chance he grows into 20-homer power, but Hodge currently has a line-drive stroke. The fact he bats from the left side gives him a chance to be on the strong side of a platoon if he reaches his potential.

Landon Hodge
Chicago White Sox
