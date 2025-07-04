Lane Thomas Injury: Removed early Friday
Thomas was removed from Friday's game against the Tigers due to mild plantar fasciitis symptoms, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Thomas went 0-for-2 in Friday's contest before his foot forced him to make an early exit in the sixth inning. It remains to be seen how much time, if any, the 29-year-old will miss, though the Guardians should provide more details in the near future.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now