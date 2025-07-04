Menu
Lane Thomas Injury: Removed early Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 4, 2025

Thomas was removed from Friday's game against the Tigers due to mild plantar fasciitis symptoms, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Thomas went 0-for-2 in Friday's contest before his foot forced him to make an early exit in the sixth inning. It remains to be seen how much time, if any, the 29-year-old will miss, though the Guardians should provide more details in the near future.

