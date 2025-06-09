Lane Thomas News: Activated from 10-day IL
The Guardians activated Thomas (foot) from the 10-day injured list Monday.
Thomas has been limited to only 17 games this season because of a wrist injury and more recently plantar fasciitis in his right foot. He did not go out on a rehab assignment during the most recent IL stint, but the Guardians are convinced the 29-year-old is ready to go. Thomas has just a .305 OPS this season, but with Angel Martinez having gone 4-for-38 over his last nine games, Thomas will likely get another chance to be the team's primary center fielder.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now