Lane Thomas News: Goes deep in loss
Thomas went 2-for-4 with a walk and a three-run home run in Tuesday's 10-6 loss to the Blue Jays.
Thomas, who went 3-for-26 (.115) during the Guardians' just completed road trip, returned to Cleveland on Tuesday and popped a home run for the second straight game at Progressive Field. He's battled a couple of injuries early this season that's limited Thomas to a mere 30 games. He's currently in the longest stretch of good health this season. Thomas has a .237/.341/.395 with two home runs, six RBI, two steals and four runs over the 13 games since returning from his most recent injury.
