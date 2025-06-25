Lane Thomas News: Homers again in win

Thomas went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesdays' 5-4 extra-inning win over the Blue Jays.

Thomas tied the game at 4-4 with a home run off Nick Sandlin in the sixth inning. The 29-year-old has now gone deep in back-to-back games and is 11-for-42 with an .830 OPS across 14 June contests. For the season, he's slashing just .178/.248/.277 with three homers, 10 RBI, seven runs scored and three steals over 113 plate appearances.