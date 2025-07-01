Menu
Lars Nootbaar Injury: IL decision could come Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 1, 2025 at 8:10am

Nootbaar (intercostal) was slated to take batting practice Monday to determine whether he'd be available to play Tuesday or require a longer absence, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Nootbaar was given a pain-killing shot last week to combat a left intercostal issue and he hasn't played since aggravating the injury on a check swing in Saturday's game versus the Guardians. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol noted Monday before Nootbaar was slated to take batting practice that the outfielder "said it's feeling a little better." If it's determined Tuesday that Nootbaar isn't ready to play, the Cardinals could place him on the 10-day injured list. Brendan Donovan has been in left field and Thomas Saggese has handled second base the last two games with Nootbaar unavailable.

