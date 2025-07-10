Menu
Lars Nootbaar headshot

Lars Nootbaar Injury: Lifted in seventh inning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 10, 2025

Nootbaar left Thursday's game against the Nationals in the seventh inning, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

There was no announcement from the team regarding an injury, so it's unclear exactly why Nootbaar was pulled. However, Garrett Hampson entered the game as a pinch-hitter, a move that was unlikely to made by choice. More details should emerge by Friday.

