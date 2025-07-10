Lars Nootbaar Injury: Lifted in seventh inning
Nootbaar left Thursday's game against the Nationals in the seventh inning, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
There was no announcement from the team regarding an injury, so it's unclear exactly why Nootbaar was pulled. However, Garrett Hampson entered the game as a pinch-hitter, a move that was unlikely to made by choice. More details should emerge by Friday.
