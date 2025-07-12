Lars Nootbaar Injury: Pulled with side discomfort

Nootbaar was removed from Saturday's game against Atlanta due to left side discomfort, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Nootbaar has been dealing with a ribcage/intercostal injury over the past several weeks, which may have had something to do with his early removal Saturday. With the All-Star break quickly approaching, the Cardinals could look to get the 27-year-old an extra day of rest and sit him for Sunday's first-half finale.