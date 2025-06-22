Lars Nootbaar News: On bench against lefty

Nootbaar is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

After he was left out of the lineup for two straight games over the weekend while his strikeouts began to pile up, Nootbaar had started in each of the Cardinals' last five contests and went 5-for-18 with a home run, a double, three RBI, two runs and a 4:5 BB:K. Though the left-handed-hitting Nootbaar appears to have settled back into a groove at the plate, the Cardinals may still look to hold him out of the lineup against select left-handers. He'll give up his spot in the outfield to Jordan Walker on Sunday while the Reds send lefty Andrew Abbott to the hill.