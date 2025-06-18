Lars Nootbaar News: Out of lineup again Wednesday
Nootbaar is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the White Sox.
Nootbaar was out of the lineup Saturday and Sunday in Milwaukee as he battles through a slump at the plate. He returned to action Tuesday, going 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored, and now finds himself back on the bench Wednesday. The Cardinals will turn to Brendan Donovan in left field and Nolan Gorman at second base.
