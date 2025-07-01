Menu
Lars Nootbaar News: Returns to lineup Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 1, 2025

Nootbaar (intercostal) will start in left field and bat seventh in Tuesday's game against the Pirates.

Nootbaar missed each of the last two contests after aggravating a left intercostal injury, but he took batting practice Monday and is feeling well enough to give it a go in the second game of the series. The outfielder is slashing .227/.334/.381 with 11 home runs in 78 contests this season.

Lars Nootbaar
St. Louis Cardinals
