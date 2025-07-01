Lars Nootbaar News: Returns to lineup Tuesday

Nootbaar (intercostal) will start in left field and bat seventh in Tuesday's game against the Pirates.

Nootbaar missed each of the last two contests after aggravating a left intercostal injury, but he took batting practice Monday and is feeling well enough to give it a go in the second game of the series. The outfielder is slashing .227/.334/.381 with 11 home runs in 78 contests this season.