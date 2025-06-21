Menu
Lawrence Butler News: Ejected from Saturday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 21, 2025

Butler was ejected in the fifth inning of Saturday's game against the Guardians, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Butler struck out looking in the fifth and was tossed from Saturday's game after arguing balls and strikes with the home plate umpire. He'll end the night having struck out in all three plate appearances. Denzel Clarke has come into the game at center field, with JJ Bleday shifting to right.

