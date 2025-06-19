Lawrence Butler News: Goes yard Thursday

Butler went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's 6-4 extra-inning win over the Astros.

Butler was given an off day Wednesday after going 0-for-8 with three strikeouts over the first two games of the series versus Houston. The day off appeared to serve him well, as the outfielder bounced back with a second-inning solo shot. He earned his second multi-hit effort over the last nine games, a cool stretch that followed his fantastic start to June. Butler is at a .257/.320/.455 slash line with 11 homers, 31 RBI, 44 runs scored and 11 stolen bases over 72 contests. After finishing two steals short of a 20-20 campaign over 125 games in 2024, he's on pace to reach that milestone this year.