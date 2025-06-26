Menu
Lawrence Butler headshot

Lawrence Butler News: Resting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 26, 2025

Butler is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers.

The Athletics are wrapping up their series in Detroit with a day game after a night game and are facing a left-handed starting pitcher (Dietrich Enns), so manager Mark Kotsay likely viewed Thursday's contest as a good opportunity to give the left-handed-hitting Butler a breather. Brent Rooker will step in as the Athletics' starter in right field after Butler went 6-for-24 with a home run and a stolen base while playing in each of the last six games.

Lawrence Butler
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
