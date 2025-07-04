Lazaro Estrada News: Selected to big-league roster

The Blue Jays selected Estrada's contract from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday.

Lefty Justin Bruihl was optioned to Triple-A and the right-handed Estrada will replace him in the Toronto bullpen after putting up a 4.75 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 66:21 K:BB over 15 starts (60.2 innings) with Buffalo to begin the campaign. Estrada, 26, will be making his MLB debut if/when he gets into a game.