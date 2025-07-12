Lenyn Sosa News: Goes yard twice in nightcap
Sosa went 2-for-4 with a walk and two solo home runs in the second game of Friday's doubleheader split with the Guardians.
The 25-year-old started both games of the twin bill at second base, and after an 0-for-3 showing in the matinee, Sosa teed off against Gavin Williams in the nightcap with long balls in the first and fifth frames. Sosa's enjoying a productive stretch heading into the All-Star break, slashing .288/.315/.615 over his last 14 games with five of his nine homers on the season and 14 of his 31 RBI.
