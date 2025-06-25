Lenyn Sosa News: Goes yard twice in win

Sosa went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

The second baseman put the White Sox in the lead for good with his first long ball, a two-run homer off Zac Gallen in the fourth inning, and he added a solo shot off Tayler Scott in the eighth. It was the first multi-homer game of Sosa's career, and the four RBI were also a personal best. Over nine games since returning from his latest IL stint, he's gone 9-for-30 (.300) with five of those hits going for extra bases (two doubles, a triple and two home runs.)