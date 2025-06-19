Lenyn Sosa News: On bench for Game 1

Sosa is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals.

Sosa had been scheduled to sit out Wednesday's game against right-hander Sonny Gray before the contest was postponed due to inclement weather. The two teams are making up the postponed game with a doubleheader Thursday, and Sosa will still find himself on the bench for the first contest of the day while St. Louis sends righty Erick Fedde to the bump. Sosa had been a near-everyday player for the White Sox prior to landing on the injured list June 4 with a hip flexor strain, and despite being activated earlier this week, he might have to settle for more of a part-time role in the Chicago infield.