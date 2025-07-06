Lenyn Sosa News: Powers offense in Colorado

Sosa went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, four RBI and two runs in Saturday's 10-3 win against the Rockies.

Sosa entered the game in a bit of a slump with just four hits in his previous 22 at-bats, but he delivered his fourth three-hit game of the campaign Saturday while launching his seventh homer. The 25-year-old has been decently productive in a bad lineup through 73 games this year with a .275 average, 27 RBI and 24 runs, though his minuscule 2.6 percent walk rate has resulted in a .294 OBP and .713 OPS.