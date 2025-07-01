Leo Jimenez News: Summoned from Triple-A

The Blue Jays recalled Jimenez from Triple-A Buffalo, and he will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Tuesday's game against the Yankees.

With Bo Bichette tending to a knee injury and considered day-to-day, Jimenez will move up to the big leagues to provide some added depth in the middle infield. Though Jimenez will be thrust into the lineup right away Tuesday, Ernie Clement could end up serving as the Blue Jays' primary option at shortstop if Bichette ends up requiring a stint on the injured list. Jimenez posted a .687 OPS over 63 games for Toronto in 2024 but has played exclusively in the minors so far this season and slashed .271/.417/.333 over 60 plate appearances with Buffalo prior to his call-up.