Leody Taveras News: Clears waivers

Taveras cleared waivers Friday and was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma.

The Mariners booted Taveras from the 40-man roster Monday and went unclaimed on waivers. The 26-year-old outfielder will look to get back on track at the plate with Tacoma after slashing .174/.198/.272 across 98 plate appearances with Seattle. Taveras slashed .241/.259/.342 with the Rangers earlier this season before being waived in early May.