Levi Wells Injury: On IL with shoulder inflammation

Wells was placed on the Double-A Chesapeake 7-day injured list Friday due to right shoulder inflammation, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Wells had a brief run-in with abdominal discomfort in May, but he'll hit the injured list Friday for the first time in 2025 with shoulder inflammation. The 23-year-old has posted a 3.29 ERA and a 36:12 K:BB over 38.1 innings with Chesapeake this season.