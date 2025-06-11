Liam Hendriks Injury: Yet to resume baseball activities

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that Hendriks (hip) has yet to resume baseball activities, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Hendriks has been sidelined since late May with right hip inflammation and appears no closer to returning. He's struggled in 14 relief outings for Boston this season, collecting a 6.59 ERA and 12:7 K:BB over 13.2 frames.