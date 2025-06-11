Menu
Liam Hendriks headshot

Liam Hendriks Injury: Yet to resume baseball activities

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 11, 2025

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that Hendriks (hip) has yet to resume baseball activities, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Hendriks has been sidelined since late May with right hip inflammation and appears no closer to returning. He's struggled in 14 relief outings for Boston this season, collecting a 6.59 ERA and 12:7 K:BB over 13.2 frames.

Liam Hendriks
Boston Red Sox
