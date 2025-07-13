Liam Hicks News: Collects trio of hits
Hicks went 3-for-4 with one RBI in Sunday's 11-1 win against the Orioles.
The 26-year-old rookie started at first base and notched his second game with three or more hits this season -- the first coming at Philadelphia on April 19. Hicks, who was Rule 5 pick this past offseason, continues to garner plenty of looks in a strong-side platoon role with the Marlins. He has been a steady source of offense for the club thanks to a .274/.367/.411 slash line with four homers, 30 RBI and 19 runs scored across 198 total plate appearances in 64 games.
