Liam Hicks News: Taking seat Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 6, 2025

Hicks is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

Hicks will sit for the second time in the past three games, even though the Marlins have faced a right-handed starter in all three contests. The 26-year-old has a .708 OPS with a 5:6 BB:K in his past 10 games and should continue to see at least semi-regular starts, though his grip on a strong-side platoon role appears to be slipping.

Liam Hicks
Miami Marlins
