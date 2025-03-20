Listher Sosa News: Suspended 80-games

Sosa received a 80-game suspension Thursday without pay after testing positive for Methandienone, which is a PED, Jessica Kleinschmidt of TheComeback.com reports.

Sosa is currently on the Triple-A Reno roster. The right-hander played the bulk of his 2024 season with High-A Hillsboro, where he pitched for a 3.07 ERA in 44.0 innings across 31 games. The highest level he reached was Double-A Amarillo. There, the Dominican native notched a 3.46 ERA in 13.0 innings of work. The 23-year-old will not be able to return to action until the end of June.