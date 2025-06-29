Menu
Logan Allen News: Falls to St. Louis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 29, 2025

Allen (5-6) took the loss Sunday against the Cardinals, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out six.

Allen found himself in trouble in the first inning, allowing a walk and a single before giving up a three-run homer to Nolan Gorman with two outs. Allen would eventually settle in and blank the Cardinals over his final five innings, logging a quality start, though the Guardians failed to provide any run support in an eventual 7-0 defeat. The left-hander sports a 4.27 ERA with a 1.49 WHIP and 60:34 K:BB across 78 innings this season. Allen is currently scheduled to face the Tigers at home in his next outing.

Logan Allen
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
