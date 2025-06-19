Logan Allen News: Goes 5.1 frames in victory

Allen (5-4) earned the win over San Francisco on Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four batters over 5.1 innings.

Allen cruised through four scoreless frames before giving up a two-run homer to Heliot Ramos in the fifth. The lefty hurler finished that inning and was brought out for the sixth but faced just one batter -- whom he retired -- before being lifted at 95 pitches. Though that prevented him from notching consecutive quality starts for the first time this season, the outing as a whole was a positive one for Allen, who has picked up two straight wins for the first time on the campaign while giving up just four runs across 11.1 innings in those outings. Allen will look to keep that momentum in his next start, which lines up to be a home matchup versus Toronto.