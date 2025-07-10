Logan Allen News: Start pushed back
Thursday's game between the Guardians and White Sox was postponed due to rain, pushing back Allen's start, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
The teams are set for a doubleheader Friday, with Allen set to take the ball in Game 1 at 3:10 pm ET, per Tim Stebbins of MLB.com. Allen has been inconsistent this season, though he's allowed three or fewer earned runs and completed at least five innings in five consecutive outings.
