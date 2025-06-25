Logan Allen News: Stumbles against Jays

Allen (5-5) took the loss Tuesday as the Guardians were downed 10-6 by the Blue Jays, giving up four runs (three earned) on eight hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out four.

The southpaw nearly eked out a quality start, but Allen got lifted after 104 pitches (70 strikes) with runners on the corners and two outs in the sixth inning, and Bo Bichette coming to the plate. It's only the second time this season Allen has been allowed to cross the 100-pitch threshold, and he continues to have difficulty putting together a long stretch of effectiveness. Over his last six appearances (five starts) he's gone 3-3 with a 4.88 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 20:11 K:BB in 27.2 innings. He'll look for a better result in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home this weekend against the Cardinals.