Logan Evans News: Can't handle Jazz in loss

Evans (3-3) took the loss as the Mariners fell 9-6 to the Yankees on Wednesday, surrendering six runs on nine hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out two.

Jazz Chisholm had the right-hander's number in this one, launching a solo shot off Evans in the third inning before connecting on a two-run blast in the fifth that helped chase him from the game. It's only the second time in his first nine MLB starts that Evans has served up multiple long balls, and he'll head into the All-Star break with a 3.75 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 35:15 K:BB through 50.1 innings.