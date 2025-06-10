Logan Evans News: Joining rotation for injured Miller

Mariners manager Dan Wilson confirmed that Evans will be called up from Triple-A Tacoma to start Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks in Arizona, Tim Booth of The Seattle Times reports.

Evans made the trip with the Mariners to Arizona due to what Wilson initially termed as a precautionary reason, but the rookie right-hander will end up being needed in the rotation as a replacement for Bryce Miller, who will go back on the injured list due to elbow inflammation, which previously shelved him in May. Though Miller could be in line for a lengthier stay on the IL this time around, Evans could be headed back to Tacoma after his start Tuesday. The Mariners are expected to get Logan Gilbert (elbow) back from the IL early next week, and Evans might find himself as the odd man out of the rotation if Seattle elects to keep Emerson Hancock in place as its fifth starter. Over his six starts with the Mariners earlier this season, Evans went 3-1 with a 2.83 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 25:10 K:BB in 35 innings.