Logan Evans News: Promotion made official

The Mariners recalled Evans from Triple-A Tacoma ahead of his start against the Royals on Thursday.

The 24-year-old righty will be taking the place of Emerson Hancock in Seattle's rotation, as the latter was optioned to Triple-A on Wednesday. Evans gave up eight runs in only three innings during his last start at Tacoma, but he'll have a good chance to bounce back Thursday against a Kansas City offense that is tied for 27th in MLB with a .662 OPS on the season.