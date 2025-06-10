Logan Evans News: Surrenders four runs in loss

Evans (3-2) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings to take the loss versus the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Evans is likely only getting a spot start, as he didn't do anything particularly impressive while filling in for Bryce Miller (elbow) in this outing. Evans got through the order with little trouble the first time, but Arizona got to him in the third, fourth and fifth innings, and it was too much for Seattle to come back from. Evans has done fine when called upon this season, posting a 3.38 ERA despite a 1.33 WHIP and 30:12 K:BB across 40 innings through seven starts. He'll likely head back to Triple-A Tacoma when Logan Gilbert (elbow) is activated from the injured list.