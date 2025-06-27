Logan Gillaspie Injury: In midst of rehab assignment
Gillaspie (oblique) began a minor-league rehab stint June 17 and has thrown 5.2 scoreless innings with a 5:0 K:BB over three appearances.
Gillaspie pitched in three games with San Diego in April before landing on the injured list April 27 due to an oblique strain. The right-hander has thrown more than one frame in each of his three rehab outings so far, and he appears to be prepping for a multi-inning middle-relief role upon his potential return to the Padres. Gillaspie could be ready for activation at some point in July.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now