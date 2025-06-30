Logan Gillaspie News: Activated and DFA'd

The Padres activated Gillaspie (oblique) from the 15-day injured list and designated him for assignment Monday.

Gillaspie is over the left oblique strain that sent him to the IL over two months ago, but the Padres decided they don't have room for him on their active roster. The 28-year-old has a career 4.63 ERA and underwhelming 29:12 K:BB in 44.2 innings covering parts of four major-league seasons, so he stands a good chance of clearing waivers.