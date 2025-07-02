Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Logan Gillaspie headshot

Logan Gillaspie News: Outrighted to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 2, 2025

Gillaspie cleared waivers Wednesday and was sent outright to Triple-A El Paso.

Gillaspie was dropped from the 40-man roster after returning from the IL on Monday, but he'll officially stick with the organization after clearing waivers. The 28-year-old gave up two runs over seven innings during his run with the Padres in April but has surrendered five runs in 8.1 frames at Triple-A.

Logan Gillaspie
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now