Logan VanWey News: Healthy again at Triple-A
VanWey (undisclosed) struck out a batter and allowed no hits and no walks over a scoreless inning of relief for Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday after being reinstated from the 7-day injured list.
VanWey was out of action for Sugar Land for about a month before he was cleared to rejoin the Triple-A bullpen. The 25-year-old reliever was previously up with the Astros earlier this season and gave up six earned runs on 15 hits and three walks over 8.2 innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now